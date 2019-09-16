Jackson Chamber seeking public’s input through online survey

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Chamber is seeking information from the community with an online survey regarding the Chamber’s mission for the city of Jackson and how to better align services with its stakeholders.

The survey gives the public the opportunity to provide feedback on its satisfaction with the Chamber and its overall

initiatives. Participants will also have an opportunity to win a $100 gift card to use at a Jackson Chamber business member of their choice.

For more information, visit the “Seen on 7″section.