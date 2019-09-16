Jackson Generals beat Biloxi Shuckers to win Southern League Championship

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals won their Sunday night match against the Biloxi Shuckers, taking home the 2019 BC Powder Southern League Championship.

The Generals charged past the Shuckers with a five-run first inning, rallying to claim a 6-2 victory.

A West Tennessee franchise since 1998, the Generals are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Generals won the Southern League Championship 3-2, becoming the first team since the 2011-2012 Mobile BayBears, another Diamondbacks affiliate, to earn back-to-back Southern League titles, according to a news release from the team.

We’ll have more on the General’s championship win this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness Sports.