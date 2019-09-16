James Lee “Jimmy” Honen

James Lee “Jimmy” Honen, age 67, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a two-month illness.

He was born on August 31, 1952 in Jackson, TN, the son of the late Robert “Bobby” and Lucille Bryant Honen. Jimmy was employed with Southwest Human Resource Agency, where he served as Fiscal and the Assistant Director. He was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team. He enjoyed golf and working outdoors, taking pride in his yard and grilling. His family was his passion, especially his grandchildren and his canine companion Poppy. He was a member of North Jackson Baptist Church having formerly served as a Trustee, Church Treasurer and as a member of various committees.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Jernigan Honen of Humboldt, TN; his son, Scott Honen and his children, Chelsea McKenna Beasley, Elexis Beasley and Damon Honen and McKenna’s son, Jaiden Smith all of Humboldt, TN; his son, Chad Honen and wife Moriah and his children Aleah Leen and Eli Honen all of Jackson, TN; and two sisters, Patricia Ridley and husband Barry and Freida Kay Greenway and husband Randy all of Jackson, TN.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at North Jackson Baptist Church,3768 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions are requested to be directed to the Building Fund of North Jackson Baptist Church, 3768 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com