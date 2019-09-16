Jerry Fuqua

  Jerry Fuqua of Paris, TN
Age: 85
Place of Death: He died at Walker Cemetery while visiting his wife Sue’s grave. 
Date of Death: Saturday, September 14, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Josh Manning of East Wood Church of Christ
Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday until service
Date/Place of Birth: September 24, 1933 in Mississippi County, Missouri
Pallbearers: Grandchildren; Honorary Pallbearers: Gary Fuqua and Wayne Fuqua
Both Parents Names:  Ewel J. Fuqua and Mary Emma Hite Fuqua, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Sue Jackson Fuqua, Married: December 6, 1953; Preceded: May 24, 2016
Daughters: City/State Joan Barnett, Paris, TN

Julie (Tim) Edwards, Paris, TN
Sons: City/State Jack (Joyce) Fuqua, Big Sandy, TN
Sisters: City/State Jan (Otis) Burk, Puryear, TN

Latresha Gonzales, Nomel Cary, and Shirley Roberts all three preceded
Brothers: City/State William “Bill” Fuqua and Larry David Fuqua, both preceded
Grandchildren: Jeremiah (Lourdes) Rich,  Megan (Joshua Burton) Fuqua, Justin (Hannah) Barnett, Abbey Barnett, Will Barnett, Jake (Taylor Kilpatrick) Edwards,   and Jessica (Chris) Berry.
Great-Grandchildren: Eleven, expecting the twelfth  in October
Other Relatives: Brothers-in-law: Glenn, Bennie, and Don Jackson; and Ines Gonzales.

Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Personal Information: Mr. Fuqua was a a long time active member and former deacon of East Wood Church of Christ. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He worked and retired from Paris Natural Gas and later working 10 years for McEvoy Funeral Home. Jerry was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing and all types sports. He was a true supporter of his grandchildren’s sporting events and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Memorial may be made to: East Wood Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 800 East Wood St., Paris, TN 38242 and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908

 

