Jerry Fuqua
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Jerry Fuqua of Paris, TN
|Age:
|85
|Place of Death:
|He died at Walker Cemetery while visiting his wife Sue’s grave.
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, September 14, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Josh Manning of East Wood Church of Christ
|Place of Burial:
|Walker Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday until service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 24, 1933 in Mississippi County, Missouri
|Pallbearers:
|Grandchildren; Honorary Pallbearers: Gary Fuqua and Wayne Fuqua
|Both Parents Names:
|Ewel J. Fuqua and Mary Emma Hite Fuqua, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Sue Jackson Fuqua, Married: December 6, 1953; Preceded: May 24, 2016
|Daughters: City/State
|Joan Barnett, Paris, TN
Julie (Tim) Edwards, Paris, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Jack (Joyce) Fuqua, Big Sandy, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Jan (Otis) Burk, Puryear, TN
Latresha Gonzales, Nomel Cary, and Shirley Roberts all three preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|William “Bill” Fuqua and Larry David Fuqua, both preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Jeremiah (Lourdes) Rich, Megan (Joshua Burton) Fuqua, Justin (Hannah) Barnett, Abbey Barnett, Will Barnett, Jake (Taylor Kilpatrick) Edwards, and Jessica (Chris) Berry.
|Great-Grandchildren:
|Eleven, expecting the twelfth in October
|Other Relatives:
|Brothers-in-law: Glenn, Bennie, and Don Jackson; and Ines Gonzales.
Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Fuqua was a a long time active member and former deacon of East Wood Church of Christ. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He worked and retired from Paris Natural Gas and later working 10 years for McEvoy Funeral Home. Jerry was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing and all types sports. He was a true supporter of his grandchildren’s sporting events and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Memorial may be made to: East Wood Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 800 East Wood St., Paris, TN 38242 and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908