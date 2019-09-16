Madison Co. Commission approves Ashport Road option for new school

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission made progress Monday on several projects.

“Isn’t it great to have a good, positive meeting where nobody is mad at anybody, everybody is on the same track, nobody is throwing anything, no one got upset? I thought it was a great meeting,” Madison County Commission Chairman Gary Deaton said after the 59-minute meeting.

In that exceptionally short meeting, they pushed through the Ashport Road option for the school system.

“I think it’s good. I think there’s some who probably didn’t agree with it in the beginning, but overall it’s going to work well. The school will be built on Ashport Road, Pope will have a new K-8, and that’s going in the right direction,” Deaton said.

Jared Myracle also gave an update on how the schools are improving in the district and which schools need to be focused on.

The commission then received a progress report on the new jail.

“We’ve got a wall up. It’s coming out of the ground. So we’re a couple years away, but we’re going forward. It’s all about the weather, how well they can continue to work there,” Deaton said.

They also held elections for different committees. They all passed unanimously.

“I got elected chairman again. Is that a good thing? I don’t know. No one else wanted it, so I took it, and here we go,” Deaton said.

After the meeting, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt asked for some updates on the lawsuit between the Madison County Commission and the sheriff’s office. No update on the lawsuit was available.