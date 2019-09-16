Mugshots : Madison County : 09/13/19 – 09/16/19 September 16, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/38Tristan Owens Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/38Austin Vinson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/38Mathew Haynes DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/38Amir Macklin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/38Artavis Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/38Autumn Cole Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/38Bruce Haltom DUI, leaving the scene of accident, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 8/38Christopher Whiteaker DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/38Christopher Lyons Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/38Cody Callaway Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/38Corey Hill DUI, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 12/38Courtney White Forgery, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/38Daniel Patrick Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/38Darius Swanson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/38Darryl Samuels DUI, leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/38David White DUI, failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/38Emily Burt Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 18/38Ezequiel Lopez Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 19/38Frank Sauceda Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 20/38Houston Ladd Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/38Jason Sale Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 22/38Jermaine Jarrett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/38Joseph Boswell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/38Josue Avila DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 25/38Kenyatta Brawner Schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 26/38Lakeisha Nelson Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/38Latosha Legans Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 28/38Rachel Kolath DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 29/38Rasheika Ellinger Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/38Raymond Britt Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/38Rebecca Williamson Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 32/38Santiago Sanchez DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 33/38Thomas Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/38Ulysses Carroll Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 35/38Vickie Plodzien Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 36/38Wesley Langford Burglary of motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 37/38William Mitchell Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/38William Penny DUI Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest