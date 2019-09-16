Mugshots : Madison County : 09/13/19 – 09/16/19

1/38 Tristan Owens Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

2/38 Austin Vinson Public intoxication

3/38 Mathew Haynes DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/38 Amir Macklin Failure to appear



5/38 Artavis Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/38 Autumn Cole Public intoxication

7/38 Bruce Haltom DUI, leaving the scene of accident, violation of implied consent law

8/38 Christopher Whiteaker DUI



9/38 Christopher Lyons Violation of probation

10/38 Cody Callaway Failure to appear

11/38 Corey Hill DUI, simple possession/casual exchange

12/38 Courtney White Forgery, violation of probation



13/38 Daniel Patrick Failure to appear

14/38 Darius Swanson Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/38 Darryl Samuels DUI, leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/38 David White DUI, failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/38 Emily Burt Public intoxication

18/38 Ezequiel Lopez Driving while unlicensed

19/38 Frank Sauceda Disorderly conduct

20/38 Houston Ladd Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/38 Jason Sale Public intoxication

22/38 Jermaine Jarrett Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/38 Joseph Boswell Failure to appear

24/38 Josue Avila DUI



25/38 Kenyatta Brawner Schedule I, II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

26/38 Lakeisha Nelson Failure to appear, violation of probation

27/38 Latosha Legans Possession of methamphetamine

28/38 Rachel Kolath DUI



29/38 Rasheika Ellinger Assault

30/38 Raymond Britt Assault

31/38 Rebecca Williamson Harassment

32/38 Santiago Sanchez DUI, violation of implied consent law



33/38 Thomas Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/38 Ulysses Carroll Shoplifting

35/38 Vickie Plodzien Simple domestic assault

36/38 Wesley Langford Burglary of motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit/ATM card



37/38 William Mitchell Aggravated assault

38/38 William Penny DUI













































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.