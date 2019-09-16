National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every year from mid-September to mid-October we highlight the contributions and history of Hispanic and Latino people in the United States for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Back in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson, the celebration started off as a weeklong commemoration to recognize those with Spanish and Latin roots. Twenty years later, National Hispanic Heritage Week became National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15 through October 15.

The first week of heritage month falls at a time of historical significance, marking the independence of several Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Chile.

In the United States, people of Hispanic origin make up the largest ethnic or racial minority in the country with about 18 percent of the population, or just under 60 million people.

In Tennessee alone there are roughly 360,000 Hispanic people, most of Mexican descent.