Teen found safe after running from crash scene

KENTON, Tenn. — Multiple agencies searched through the night Sunday into Monday morning for a boy involved in a car crash Sunday afternoon on Con Pennington Road near Kenton.

Fire officials say the vehicle, driven by a 14-year-old boy, rolled during the crash.

“He got out of the vehicle and fled the scene,” said Fire Chief Bryan Cathey with the Gibson County Fire Department. “We were afraid that he may have been seriously injured.”

After the accident, fire officials say the boy ran into a wooded area near Con Pennington Road where he stayed the whole night.

“Tennessee Highway Patrol had a helicopter that flew most of the night,” Cathey said. “We had a bunch of officers out here, sheriff’s department also.”

Officials say the search continued through the night and finally ended Monday around mid-morning.

“Gibson County sheriff found him somewhere around 10 o’clock,” Cathey said. “He was not seriously injured and he was just basically scared. The sheriff got him without any problem. He was taken by EMS. Just appreciate all the cooperation from all the departments in looking for him, and I am very glad it had a positive outcome.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has not identified the teen because he is a juvenile.