Terrell “T-Bone” B. Therrell

Terrell “T-Bone” B. Therrell, age 91, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving daughters at his Jackson residence.

“T-Bone”, a native of Calhoun City, MS was born on April 25, 1928, the son of the late Joseph Franklin and Ila Bryant Spence Therrell. He served his country during WWII in the United States Army. He retired from the Greenwood Fire Department in Greenwood MS in 1979 with the rank of Assistant Chief. After moving to Jackson, he later served as a dispatcher for Golden Circle Ford. He was a life member of the Mississippi Firefighters Association, a life member of the VFW Post 1848 in Jackson, TN and was a Mason and Shriner. He was a member of Englewood Baptist Church of Jackson. At the age of 91 “T-Bone” completed a bucket list by attending his daughter Anna’s 60th birthday party, achieving his 91 birthday and in July 2019 attending a family wedding in Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene Castle Therrell of Jackson; three daughters, Myra Crenshaw (Tommy) of Jackson and Rita Horne and Anna Henderson (Randy) of Greenwood, MS; the mother of his daughters, Blondean Therrell Minyard of Greenwood, MS; granddaughters, Jennifer Davis (Cory) of Jackson, TN, Kelly McQuary (Chris) of Glen Alan, MS, Randi Rae Gnemi (Adam) of Greenwood, MS, Christy Mangrum (Neal) of Greenwood, MS and Jennifer Gilmer Davis of Belzoni, MS; grandsons, Jason Crenshaw (Julie) of Collierville, TN, Bobby Henderson of Greenwood, MS, Preston Mangrum (Raegan of Ft. Bragg, NC and Bailey Mangrum of Greenwood, MS; three great grandsons, Carter Gammill, Evan Crenshaw and Brady Crenshaw; three great-granddaughters, Madie Gnemi, Mary Kiker Davis and Stella Rose Mangrum; his sister, Opal Bernstein of Greenville, SC; three step-daughters, Christ Talbot, Sherry Doty and Cindy Jones and one step-son, Steve Rieck.

He was preceded by his son-in-law, Wayne Horne, his fourth daughter, Mildred Utroska Barry; three brothers, Bill Spence, John Spence, Rick Spence and three sisters, Olera Hartt, Edna Hunter and Henrietta Morgan.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Garry Miller officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 PM until service time.

Interment will follow in Highland Memorials Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jason Favara, Bill Spence, Bobby Henderson, Jason Crenshaw, Randy Henderson, Cory Davis, Tom Waggoner and Chris McQuary.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Crenshaw, Adam Gnemi, Terry Allenbaugh, Carter Gammill, Brady Crenshaw, Evan Crenshaw and Miracle Madie Gnemi.

Golden Circle Drivers are asked to sit together as a group for the service, as well as, the members of the Greenwood MS Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be directed to the March of Dimes in honor of his great-granddaughter Miracle Madie Gnemi.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Howard Stevenson, Rebecca Stevenson, Veronda Currie and the entire staff of Brookdale Jackson Oaks.