Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss concert preparations

JACKSON, Tenn.–“We are thrilled to have a concert like Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss coming to Jackson,” said Executive Director of Visit Jackson TN, Lori Nunnery.

Monday evening, organizers worked to set up the main stage for the big event, Tuesday.

Nunnery said this is one of the many concerts offered in the Hub City.

“This is the third large concert that the Ballpark has hosted and most people won’t realize it but we have over 30-40 live music events a weekend in Jackson,” said Nunnery.

This year’s concert kicks off Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with Joey Nevada and Larry Fleet.

Followed by Grammy Award winning Bluegrass Country singer and musician Alison Krauss.

Krauss will open up for Country singer, songwriter and musician Willie Nelson around 8 p.m.

“When a concert like this comes to Jackson not only do you have people that will come and stay the night in Jackson, but people come in and have dinner they’ll go, they’ll generate ticket sales at the Ballpark,” said Nunnery.

“We always hope for a sell out, I’m not sure exactly where they landed with the numbers but the ticket sales have been very strong for the Ballpark,” Nunnery said.

Tickets will be available online through Tuesday or at the Ballpark at Jackson ranging from $45-$89 per person.

If you would like tickets, you can call the Jackson Generals Box Office at (731) 988-5299, or shop for tickets online here.