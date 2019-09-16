Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss concert is Tuesday; tickets still available

JACKSON, Tenn. — A big concert will take place Tuesday at the Ballpark at Jackson.

Tickets and VIP parking passes are still available for the Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss concert.

The parking lot will open at noon Tuesday to help with traffic congestion, but the gates to the ballpark will not open until 5:30 p.m.

Music will start at 6:30 with Joey Nevada and Larry Fleet.

Alison Krauss is expected to take the stage around 8, followed by Willie Nelson.

Tickets range from $45 to $89 per person, and there will be a $10 fee for parking.

If you would like tickets, you can call the Jackson Generals’ box office at 731-988-5299, or shop for tickets online here.