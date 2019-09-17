Bolivar, Whiteville police team up for Child Passenger Safety Week

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Car seats can be confusing and difficult to install. The Bolivar and Whiteville police departments are here to help.



“These car seats are designed to help reduce injuries to the child by slowing down the crash forces in a vehicle,” Bolivar Police Officer Chris Wilkerson said.

There are some big mistakes Wilkerson says he sees a lot, like the tether piece not being attached to the car. Another is the harness.

“It needs to be snug down to the child where you can pinch an inch or less of fabric on the harness. Otherwise, the child can slide out of it easily,” Wilkerson said.

So, the police departments will hold a safety seat check on Friday. It’ll be at the old auto parts store in Whiteville on Highway 64 next to Whiteville Elementary.

“[We’ll be] looking to see if the seat is installed correctly, if it’s the right seat for the parents. If there’s any defects in the seats, we’re going to guide the parents in the right way to do those,” Wilkerson said.

If you have any questions about the car seat you already own or if you’re looking for a new one, swing by the police department and they’ll be able to answer any questions you have about your car seat.

Wilkerson says one of the best parts of the event is interacting with the kids.

“They’re not seeing us in an enforcement environment. They’re not seeing us in our full gear,” he said. “It gives the kids a chance to see we’re not always out there just to give tickets, to see us on the worst day of their lives. They get to see us before that happens,” he said.

The safety seat check in Whiteville will start at noon and last until 4 p.m. It is a free event.