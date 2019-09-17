Computer stand recall information

Humanscale has announced a recall for its QuickStand Lite workstation due to an injury hazard.

The recalled workstation’s arm can break and cause the workstation to fall.

The firm has received 52 reports of the arm breaking, including 12 reports of minor injuries.

The workstations were sold at furniture stores nationwide and online.

If you have this item, stop using it and contact Humanscale to receive a free repair kit.

You can contact Humanscale toll-free at 855-319-0315 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, by email at QSLinquiry@humanscale.com or visit www.humanscale.com and click on Recall Information at the top of the page for more information.