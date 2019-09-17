Empowerment Community Church celebrates ‘Love Gala’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A church in downtown Jackson celebrates the first in a new series of community service events.

Empowerment Community Church celebrated its first Love Gala, themed “I Love Us,” on Saturday.

The event inaugurates the October-December series on youth development, financial empowerment and mental health awareness.

The new ministry is located at 455 East Main Street. Since opening in June, the church and its members have served over 1,000 meals to the community.