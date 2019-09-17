Gibson Co. Special School District receives $124,000 grant

DYER, Tenn. — Students in the Gibson County Special School District are playing a tune of excitement.

“It’s exciting. There were only eight schools in the state of Tennessee that were awarded the grant, so we knew it was going to be competitive,” Gibson County Special School District Superintendent Eddie Pruett said.

The district received a $124,000 grant from State of the Arts, a public-private partnership program between the state of Tennessee and the CMA Foundation.

Gibson County High School band director Jeremy Tate said the grant will open doors for students in the district.

“Musical education has been shown in many studies by many universities across our country how it improves test scores, how it improves aptitude, and how it improves job readiness,” Tate said.

He also reveals how the grant will be used.

“We’re able to purchase some music equipment and some actual chairs that improve posture for our musicians,” Tate said.

High school students get a special treat starting next semester.

“We’re going to have a rock band class, which is going to incorporate rock band instruments and recording technology,” Tate said.

He also said that the recording studio will really help those who want to continue their music education at the college level, or apply for scholarships.

“They can have a professional recording of themselves auditioning for colleges and universities across the country, and not just have a camera recording they do at home or on their phones,” Tate said.

Tate said elementary and middle schools in the Gibson County Special School District have also been able to buy equipment for their programs.