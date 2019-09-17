International Food & Art Festival announces activities for annual event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizers of the Jackson International Food and Art Festival held a news conference Tuesday.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, along with festival co-chairs Dr. Sandra Dee and Eduardo Morales shared information about the activities planned for this year’s festival.

The annual International Food and Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, in downtown Jackson.

The festival’s mission is to spread cultural awareness, promote cross-cultural engagement, and celebrate the diverse backgrounds of residents throughout West Tennessee.

“When they’re new, they feel alone. They feel sometimes even helpless because they miss their parents, they miss their family. But when you’re here, you see somebody similar to you,” Dee said.

This is the sixth year for the Jackson International Food and Art Festival.