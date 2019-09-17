Isolated Showers Possible Through Early Evening

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Tuesday, September 17th

It has been 7 years, 2 months, 1 week, 3 days since the last day that Jackson, TN reached a temperature of 100°F or warmer at the official weather station for the Hub City located at the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. For the seventh day in a row, we’ve had a high temperature of 95°F or warmer – this is only the third time in recorded history that we’ve had a streak like that in the month of September! There are some remarkable statistics about our heat in West Tennessee nowadays and it doesn’t look like we have much rain to cool things down – only a few showers are showing up right now.

TONIGHT

Once again, temperatures were on the extreme end of the thermometer with highs in the upper 90s but a few isolated showers are cooling some lucky spots down today! These isolated showers will stick around right through the early evening finally dissipating after sunset so watch out for these if you’re heading to the concert at the Ballpark at Jackson tonight! Under mostly clear skies after sunset, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 60s sunrise.

Sunny skies and highs in the middle 90s are in the forecast again tomorrow! With humidity, it’ll end up feeling like 100°F at the warmest point of the day, so stay cool! The chance for rain to relieve us from the heat on Wednesday is very unlikely with the next best chance for showers showing up early next week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when we’ll finally get some more rain, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tropical Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Tuesday, September 17th

At 4:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Imelda was located near latitude 29.3 North, longitude 95.3 West. Imelda is moving toward the north near 7 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through early Wednesday. A north-northwestward motion is expected Wednesday night and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Imelda will continue to move farther inland across eastern Texas tonight and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Imelda is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves farther inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles mainly to the southeast of the center over water. A wind gust to 40 mph was recently reported in Galveston, Texas.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: Imelda is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches across the upper coastal region of Texas, including the Houston and Galveston areas. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches with isolated totals of 10 inches are possible across portions of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana through Thursday. This rainfall may produce significant to life-threatening flash floods.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area this afternoon and evening.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com