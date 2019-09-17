Lane to play home opener at Liberty Tech

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane brings a good amount of confidence into this week as they prepare for their first home contest of the season.

This past Saturday, the Dragons took down Texas College 29-0, putting together a lights out defensive performance as they held their opponent to just 90 yards of total offense.

They’ll get the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd, however it will not be at their home stadium. Lane will host Edward Waters College on the campus of Liberty Tech High School at 2:00 p.m.