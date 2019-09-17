Local DAR Chapter rings in celebration of Constitution Week

JACKSON, Tenn.–Tuesday marked the 232nd anniversary of the U.S. Constitution.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at Jackson City Hall to celebrate the establishment of the Constitution.

President of the local chapter, Beth Bates said September 17 is the day it was announced to the public as delegates to the Constitutional Convention approved the document.

Bates said Philadelphia is a city that loves bells as residents would ring bells at big events.

Tuesday, the group and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger rang bells and had a short ceremony.

“We’re very proud and grateful for the fundamental law of the land and in particular we are reading the Bill of Rights. We are thankful for our liberties established from that Constitution,” said Bates, who adds she has been involved in this celebration for the last 10 years.

Constitution Week continues through Monday, September 23.