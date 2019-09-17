Mary Jane Brewer

Services for Mary Jane Brewer, 73, will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Randy Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason. The family will receive friends on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10:00 am until service time. Mrs. Brewer, a seamstress for Henry I. Siegel (HIS) in Gleason, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her residence in Gleason. She was born on June 19, 1946 in McKenzie, TN to Jewell and Mary Constance Goodwin Sexton. She was a member of Sand Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents with her father dying in 1982 and her mother dying in 2015, and her sister Ann Sexton.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Brewer and a son Matthew Brewer both of Gleason, two brothers Edward Sexton and Jimmy (Mary) Sexton of McKenzie.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.