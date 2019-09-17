Mildred Leone Richardson age 78, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born in Brownsville, TN on June 28, 1941 and worked for Wells Lamont Inc. for many years. She loved working puzzles and enjoyed watching “The Golden Girls” and “The Lone Ranger”. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Lammons officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Richardson family will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lee Taylor Tinsley and Ollie Mae Staggs Tinsley; her husband of 25 years: Henry Richardson; one son: Billy Thomas Williams Jr; one brother: Richard Tinsley; four sisters: Mabel Tinsley, Mary Frances Elrod, Julia Webb and Hettie Sue Young; and her loving fur baby, “Jade”.

She is survived by one son: Randy Dewayne Williams of Millington, TN; two daughters: Vickie Byrd (Billy Dewayne Staggs) of Stanton, TN and Ollie Samantha Elrod (Ronnie) of Brownsville, TN; one sister: Billie Grashot of Brownsville, TN; she leaves a legacy of 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; She will be greatly missed by her loving companion, “Little Fella”.