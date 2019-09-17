Mugshots : Madison County : 09/16/19 – 09/17/19

1/14 Sarah Moore Failure to appear

2/14 Nathan Ripley Violation of community corrections

3/14 Marcus Godwin Violation of community corrections

4/14 Anthony Coble Failure to appear



5/14 Bernard Boles Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/14 Daniel Garrett Unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/14 Gilbert Atkins Violation of probation

8/14 Jenna Vaught Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/14 Jon Wilson Public intoxication

10/14 Lacarl Brown Aggravated assault

11/14 Nakita Jennings Failure to appear

12/14 Patrick Andrews Violation of probation



13/14 Perry Page Fugitive-hold for other agency

14/14 Tyrone Golden Driving on revoked/suspended license





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/17/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.