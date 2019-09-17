Mugshots : Madison County : 09/16/19 – 09/17/19 September 17, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Sarah Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Nathan Ripley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Marcus Godwin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Anthony Coble Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Bernard Boles Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Daniel Garrett Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Gilbert Atkins Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jenna Vaught Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Jon Wilson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Lacarl Brown Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Nakita Jennings Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Patrick Andrews Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Perry Page Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tyrone Golden Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/17/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest