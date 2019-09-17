Rep. Kustoff announces USDA grants for flood recovery

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Rep. David Kustoff has announced the availability of $150 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture grants for counties in West Tennessee impacted by February’s floods.

The grants are available through the Community Facilities Program to help communities recovery.

FEMA has declared Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion and Tipton counties eligible for this USDA funding.

Applications for the grants will be accepted at USDA offices until funds are exhausted.

For a full list of USDA offices, click here.

For application information, click here.

For additional information on the grant program, click here.