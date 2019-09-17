United Way announces Christmas Partners application dates

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizers with Christmas Partners, a program bringing together local nonprofits during the holiday season, have announced application submission dates.

The program brings together United Way of West Tennessee, Knights of Columbus/St. Mary’s Church, Toys for Tots, Regional Interfaith Association, the Brighter Christmas Fund and other area nonprofits and organizations. The program is designed to prevent duplicate services during the holiday season.

Applications will only be accepted in person from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, Oct. 3, Oct. 15 through Oct. 17, and Oct. 22 through Oct. 24. Applications will be accepted at St. Mary’s Church, 1665 Highway 45 Bypass in Jackson, and applications will not be taken over the phone.

To be considered for assistance, applications must apply in person, provide photo identification, a Social Security card for each person in the household, a Department of Human Services letter showing a dollar amount of benefits received, Section 8 certification letter and/or lease agreement, current rent/mortgage receipt and utility bill, proof of income (this can include a check stub, child support, unemployment, VA, Social Security, and/or SSI) and a birth certificate for each child eligible for assistance. Only children age 14 and under will be considered for assistance.

Applicants or organizations interested in joining the partnership to eliminate duplication of services during the holiday season should contact Pat Ross at United Way of West Tennessee at patross@unitedway.tn.org or 731-300-3247.