Veterans association donates to RIFA for holiday meals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local veterans are preparing for the holiday season with a generous donation.

Vietnam Veterans of America presented a $1,200 check Tuesday afternoon to Regional Inter-Faith Association.

The money will go toward hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for veterans.

RIFA Executive Director Lisa Tillman says this is a way for veterans to be more involved.

“The veterans wanted to be a part of it this year and are making these donations specifically for the purchase of hams to go into the food bags going out to veterans,” Tillman said.

Meals will also be given out to families, seniors and individuals during the holiday season.