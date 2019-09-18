Funeral Services for Anthony B. Stewart, age 56, will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Light of Life Ministries, 411 Fairmont Avenue. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Stewart died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Stewart will begin Friday morning, September 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Stewart will lie-in-state at Light of Life Ministries on Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.