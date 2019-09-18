Carolyn Poole Tartera, age 84, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and wife of the late Johnny Angelo Tartera, Sr., departed this life Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019 at King’s Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Tartera will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Father Robbie Favazza, pastor at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Tartera will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Carolyn was born July 2, 1935 in Humboldt, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Sidney Wray Poole and Montelle Evans Poole. She was a graduate of Humes High School in Memphis and was a former resident of Somerville. Carolyn was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville and enjoyed traveling, shopping, watching television, especially the QVC channel, and hosting parties, making the “best margaritas around”. More than anything, she loved her family.

Mrs. Tartera is survived by three sons, Johnny Tartera, Jr. (Tracy) of Somerville, TN, Alex Tartera (Beverly) of Bartlett, TN, Charles Martin “Marty” Tartera (Lisa) of Bartlett, TN; her brother, Sidney Poole (Joyce) of Oakland, TN; eleven grandchildren, Angela Lindsey, Nicholas, Jessica, Andy, Taylor, Caraline, Brittany, Jonathan, Weston, Miranda; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Sutton, Pierson, Arden, Anabela, Carson, Lincoln, Wyatt, Aurora, Nathaniel, Maci, Warren, Kaleb, Jace and Kruz.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Johnny Angelo Tartera, Sr. who died January 2, 2015 and her parents, Sidney Wray Poole and Montelle Evans Poole.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.