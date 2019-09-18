Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks to ID man in identity theft investigation

1/2

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in an identity theft investigation.

Investigators hope to identify a man seen in surveillance video.

They describe the man as having light skin, a beard and numerous tattoos.

The man was seen wearing shorts, a black shirt with unknown labeling on the front and back, glasses on top of his head, and a durag.

Anyone who can identify the man or provide other information in the case is urged to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-2449 or 731-989-2787.