Crockett Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested in child porn investigation

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Crockett County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested during a federal investigation into child pornography.

Court documents say Crockett County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Berry, of Bells, was arrested after agents with the FBI searched his home Wednesday.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Tennessee, Berry allegedly told agents serving a warrant at his home that he “had been viewing child pornography” when he was home alone, and would later delete those images.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce said Berry is currently suspended without pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.