Gov. Bill Lee visits Jackson, tours local facilities

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee had a busy day Wednesday visiting Jackson and meeting with many constituents.

During his visit to Jackson-Madison County Regional Hospital, he talked to student workers from Project Search, a program that transitions students with disabilities from high school to the workforce.

“The partnerships here between the hospital, the state government, and local officials to create opportunities for those with disabilities is powerful work, something I’m excited to be a part of,” Gov. Lee said.

Officials gave a presentation and report about disability employment in Tennessee.

One student worker talked about his work in the laundry area of the hospital.

Gov. Lee says it’s more than the job training and skills. “This is not really just about the job. It’s about the person and their wholeness, and their independence, and their ability to have access to things that all citizens should have access to.”

After visiting the hospital, Gov. Lee made his way to Early College High to talk to students about their experiences.

Students discussed their dual enrollment work, balancing extracurricular activities, and future aspirations.

Gov. Lee asked them about implementing this type of model around the state.

“What’s happening right here in Jackson-Madison County is a model. There are some things happening that are very important that we see, and that need to be duplicated,” Gov. Lee said.

He also toured Stanley Black & Decker, where he watched LOOP program students in action.

They discussed their work on the floor and in the classroom.

“What’s most exciting about today is when I interviewed and talk to young people out on the floor who are in high school, working, and excited about their future,” Gov. Lee said.

He also said that he and his cabinet are working in all parts of the state in the education system and workforce development programs to create more opportunities.