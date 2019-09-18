Gov. Lee visits Jackson, attends opening for new print-on-demand facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — The governor of Tennessee made several stops Wednesday in the Hub City.

The first stop Gov. Bill Lee made was the opening of Lightning Source at a ribbon cutting.

The facility will create nearly 150 new jobs and bring a multi-million dollar investment to West Tennessee as it becomes the eighth print-on-demand facility in a growing global business.

Gov. Lee, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bobby Rolfe, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and other state and local leaders were all in attendance.

“It’s very exciting to be able to announce these jobs, this investment and this activity, prosperity activity, right here in West Tennessee,” Gov. Lee said.