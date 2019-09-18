House fire closes down major Hub City street

JACKSON, Tenn.–A large fire rages for hours in the Hub City and a high traffic street is closed off as a result.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a home on North Highland between Skyline Drive and North Parkway caught fire early Wednesday evening. The Jackson Fire Department, Jackson Police Department and EMS were all on the scene.

According to authorities, no one was injured in the fire. Investigators have not released a cause for the fire at this time.