Isolated Showers Possible Again on Thursday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, September 18th

Temperatures were back in the middle 90s today without any rain to cool us down! We may finally see some isolated showers again on Thursday just like we had on Tuesday where a few spots see rain but most of us remain rain-free.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies after sunset, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise with another hot, but slightly cooler, day tomorrow. Cooler nights are expected later this week.

Skies will start mostly sunny but become partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with a few isolated showers in the area just like we had on Tuesday. You might end up get rain but your next door neighbor won’t! Temperatures will reach the lower and middle 90s in the afternoon for the ninth day in a row. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast including the chance for rain on Thursday, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

