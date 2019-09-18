Keep Chester Co. Beautiful brings home big awards

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — It was a big weekend for Chester County at the Keep Tennessee Beautiful conference.



They brought home third in the Award of Excellence Affiliate category and first for their litter grant and outreach program.

“We’re educating people about litter prevention, recycling, greening and beautifying the places in your communities,” said Misti Pequignot, education coordinator at the West Tennessee Recycling Hub.

Chester County gets $44,000 from the grant that goes toward litter crews and educational outreach.

“We go through schools, the media, government, places like that to educate the public,” Pequignot said.

Chester County representatives also spoke at the conference about some of the tools they use here in West Tennessee.

“We do work very hard and our community is great with working with us, and we’re very proud to have our community be behind us,” Pequignot said.

Officials say they plan to keep focusing on the educational outreach because that’s where they see the best results.

In fact, earlier this year, the recycling hub started delivering blue recycling bins to residents to keep Chester County beautiful.

Open enrollment is still happening in Chester, and other counties, for those blue recycling bins.

All you have to do is call the hub to sign up for the program.