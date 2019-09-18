Madison County deputy involved in Wednesday morning crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a crash Wednesday morning involving a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes said the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of East College Street and North Royal Street.

Mapes says the deputy, school resource officer Sgt. Bill Young, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after he was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Mapes says Young has since been released from the hospital.