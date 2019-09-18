Man killed in Union City motorcycle crash

UNION CITY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in Union City.

Police say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of West Reelfoot Avenue.

Police say 29-year-old Malcom Xavier Beckett, of Union City, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle when he hit a pick-up truck pulling out of the Tractor Supply parking lot.

Beckett was taken to Union City Baptist Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.