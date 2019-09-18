Mayor invites local artists to paint city of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Have you seen the new mural in downtown Jackson?

It’s one of many that have popped up in recent years, including the popular “Jackson” mural on the corner of Church Street and Main Street.

The response to these murals has been so good, Mayor Scott Conger is wanting artists to send in their ideas.

All you have to do is come up with your canvas, whether it’s a blank wall, fire hydrant, electric box. Number 2, come up with your design. Number 3, come up with your budget, and 4, send that in to the mayor’s office. Send your completed proposal to lkirk@cityofjackson.net.