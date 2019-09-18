Services for Mother Barbara Dickerson Wells, age 82 of Memphis, Tennessee will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:00 A.M., at the Faith Temple Miniseries Church of God In Christ in Memphis, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Bellview Cemetery in Bells, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:30 P.M., at the Bethel Church of God In Christ in Memphis, Tennessee. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 9:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com