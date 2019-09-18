Mugshots : Madison County : 09/17/19 – 09/18/19

1/14 Gregory Gower Sex offender registry violations

2/14 William James Violation of order of protection, contempt of court

3/14 Thomas Mansfield Reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/14 Clint Sims Aggravated assault



5/14 Constantine Joy Violation of community corrections

6/14 Desiree Jernigan Theft over $1,000

7/14 Jarvis Johnson Reckless endangerment

8/14 Kortavius Gilchrist Simple domestic assault



9/14 Ladarius Burnett Violation of community corrections

10/14 Linwood Butler Failure to appear

11/14 Micah Burdine Violation of order of protection

12/14 Nancy Person Shoplifting



13/14 Quartez Morgan Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/14 Robert Rodgers Simple domestic assault





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/18/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.