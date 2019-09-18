Sandra Kay Pool age 58, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Maury City Cemetery. A visitation for the Pool family will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until the service hour at 11:00 AM.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lester Bolden and Joyce Pittman Bolden Brown; and one sister: Dana Brown.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years: Gaylon Pool of Brownsville, TN; her son: Rickey Dale Marbry (Robin Lynn Vannetter) of Halls, TN; one brother: Tommy Bolden of Brownsville, TN; one sister: Betty Pearson (Claude) of Brownsville, TN; a daughter in law: April Watson of Henderson, TN: two grandchildren: Cody and Courtney Marbry; and leaves a legacy of one great-grandchild: Kaiden Marbry.