TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Haywood Co. teen

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing West Tennessee teenager.

Gregory Shelton, 16, was last seen September 17, according to the TBI. There is no known direction of travel.

He has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

Shelton is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes and standing five feet eight inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the word CALI in white letters, black socks and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information on Shelton is urged to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2274 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.