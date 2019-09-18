TBI issues missing child alert for Haywood Co. teen

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Wednesday morning for a missing Haywood County teen.

Gregory is 5’8”, 175 lbs., brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, black hoodie with the word CALI in white letters, black socks and black Nike sandals. There is no known direction of travel. Printable poster here: https://t.co/0vfaNDaKNF pic.twitter.com/fttqronxH3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 18, 2019

Gregory Shelton is a 16-year-old white male who has been missing since Tuesday. He is approximately 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the word “CALI” in white letters, black socks, and black Nike Sandals.

According to the TBI poster, Shelton has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2112 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.