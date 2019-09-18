TBI issues missing child alert for Haywood Co. teen

Clint Eiland

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Wednesday morning for a missing Haywood County teen.

Gregory Shelton is a 16-year-old white male who has been missing since Tuesday. He is approximately 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the word “CALI” in white letters, black socks, and black Nike Sandals.

According to the TBI poster, Shelton has a known medical condition and is without his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2112 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Categories: Local News, News

