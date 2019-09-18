US Marshals arrest Middle Tennessee rape suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee man wanted for rape of a child was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Lexington.

U.S. Marshals say the charges against 43-year-old Dannie Gately, of Shelbyville, were filed earlier this month. Deputies with the Bedford and Lincoln County sheriffs’ offices attempted to arrest Gately during a traffic stop before he left the area.

Investigators say Gately is accused of leaving in a work van and then leading officers on a foot chase before he fled to Lexington, where U.S. Marshals found him hiding in a home Tuesday.

Gately has a previous conviction in Madison County for a 2006 vehicular homicide. That conviction stems from a hit-and-run that killed Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School Principal Martha Britt and seriously injured her husband, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt.