What’s New Wednesday: Tennessee Sports Foundation

The Tennessee Spor ts Foundation on Riverside Drive in Jackson is a non-profit and private membership organization.

“A gun in properly trained hands help saves lives and that’s what we want people to understand,” said Marty Clements with the Tennessee Sports Foundation.

They have an archery, pistol, rifle and shotgun range plus handgun carry permit classes. What’s new is the “Refuse to be a Victim” safety course, women’s self defense class and “silhouette shooting.”

“When they are trained you help law enforcement you aren’t too offensive, you are defensive. That’s what we teach out here, not just how and when to shoot, but how to take cover,” said Clements.

They have a gun permit and safety course once a month. The next class is October 5th.