Charlotte Elaine Doyle, age 65, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi and former resident of Somerville and Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – DeSoto in Southaven, Mississippi.

A visitation for Miss Doyle will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services for Miss Doyle will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Stephen White officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Charlotte was born May 16, 1954 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Clem Henderson “Buck” Doyle and Mary Catherine Hughes Doyle. She was a graduate of Fayette Ware High School Class of 1972, Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Covington, Tennessee and attended Memphis State University. She was a former member of Somerville First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, and was a current member of Hope Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Charlotte was on the personnel committee at both churches.

Charlotte was employed for many years as an executive administrative professional for the State of Tennessee. She was a member and very involved with the IAAP, the International Association of Administrative Professionals. She served as president of the Memphis Chapter of the IAAP twice, President of the Tennessee Division of IAAP, and was President of Past Presidents Council of Tennessee Division of IAAP. Charlotte also served on the Board of West Tennessee Family Solutions.

Miss Doyle is survived by her Aunt Mary Doyle (cousins Phil and Mark), Uncle Ernest (Dude) and Aunt Violet Doyle (cousin Renee Davis), Special friends Sharon Perry (Allen) and Terrice Enochs (Tom), her Godson Jacob Crafton (Natalee and their children Cooper and Peyton) and her Fur baby Lily.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Wayne Doyle.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville First Baptist Church, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or Hope Baptist Church, 6800 Center Hill Road, Olive Branch, MS 38654.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.