Collectible helmet recall information

Chronicle has announced a recall for its Power Armor collectible helmets.

Mold could be present on the fabric insert inside the helmet, posing a risk of respiratory issues.

T-51b Power Armor Helmets were sold online through GameStop.

If you have one of these helmets, contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions.

You can contact GameStop at 800-883-8895 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at ProductSafety@gamestop.com with “Product Recall” as the email subject, or online by visiting www.GameStop.com and clicking on the “Recall” link at the top of the page for more information.