Funeral Services for Ella Louise Vaughn, age 69, will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Upper Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Haywood County, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Vaughn died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Vaughn will begin Saturday afternoon, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Vaughn will lie-in-state at Upper Salem Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.