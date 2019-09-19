Exploding Kittens recall information

Exploding Kittens has announced a recall for its safety goggles sold with its Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Game sets.

The goggles sold with the game set contain glass lenses, posing a laceration hazard if shattered.

The goggles came in a neon orange nylon drawstring backpack with the name of the game in black lettering.

The firm has received two reports of goggle lenses breaking or cracking.

If you have this item, contact Exploding Kittens for instructions on how to get a replacement.

You can contact the company by email at support@explodingkittens.com, by phone toll-free at 866-777-7027 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online by visiting www.explodingkittens.com and clicking on “In Case of Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.