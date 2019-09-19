Mugshots : Madison County : 09/18/19 – 09/19/19 September 19, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Tim Justus Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Justin Cook Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Tyler Reese Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Timothy Douris Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Angela Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Assia Hardin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Brian Taylor Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Caleb Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Edna Rucker Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Eric Murphy Schedule I drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Margaret Phelps Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Paul Bates Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/19/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest