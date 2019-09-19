Mugshots : Madison County : 09/18/19 – 09/19/19

1/12 Tim Justus Violation of probation

2/12 Justin Cook Possession of methamphetamine

3/12 Tyler Reese Vandalism

4/12 Timothy Douris Aggravated assault



5/12 Angela Johnson Failure to appear

6/12 Assia Hardin Violation of probation

7/12 Brian Taylor Failure to comply

8/12 Caleb Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/12 Edna Rucker Aggravated assault

10/12 Eric Murphy Schedule I drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/12 Margaret Phelps Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/12 Paul Bates Violation of community corrections

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/19/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.