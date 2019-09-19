WBBJ 7 Anchor Ariana Alexa interviews country artists at CMA Fest in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ariana Alexa attended the CMA Fest, a 4 day music festival in Nashville. This is the 49th year of the festival that started in 1972. The event features more than 300 performances on 11 stages. Ariana landed exclusive interviews with some big country artists.

Many fans may recognize 20-year-old country singer Caleb Lee Hutchinson from “The Voice” and “American Idol.” His song, “Johnny Cash Heart”, hit the Top 20 charts in its first week.

“I write a lot of my own songs and I’ve been writing so much since I’ve been in Nashville. You know, I think I just naturally write country music. I grew up listening to all kinds of stuff. Country music is just the truth and I think that’s where it comes from is write what I feel and everything and it comes out that way,” says Hutchinson.

The country-pop duo from the U.K., Holloway Road, taught WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ariana Alexa some terms from the U.K. Holloway Road is a big fan of “Florida Georgia Line” and they love to make jokes.

“Mustard. So you know what mustard is right? So, if you say something is good, you’ll say ‘it’s mustard.’ We’re from somewhere called Essex where people go ‘oh, shut up! Oh shut up, it’s mustard,” laughed Holloway Road.

The new U.K. country trio, The Adelaids, who love the Spice Girls sang their new hit “Good Love” a Capella and Holloway Road sang “If She Falls.” Click the video above to hear them and also stay tuned for Ariana Alexa’s interview with country artist Darryl Worley coming soon.